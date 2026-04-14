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Immuno-oncology

Senescent tumor-derived nanovesicles restore antitumor immunity

April 14, 2026
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Researchers from Fudan University (Shanghai, China) and collaborators tested the use of senescent tumor cell (STC)-derived nanovesicles to enable spatiotemporally confined immune responses for selective clearance of radiotherapy-induced STCs.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology