BioWorld - Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q1See today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hengrui discloses new PRMT5 inhibitors

April 14, 2026
Researchers from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have synthesized new protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents