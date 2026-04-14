BioWorld - Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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Respiratory

New LPAR1 antagonists reported in Haisco patent

April 14, 2026
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has disclosed new lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1; EDG2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents