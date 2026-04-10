BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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Second CRL for Replimune’s RP-1 for melanoma

April 10, 2026
By Jennifer Boggs and Karen Carey
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Replimune Group Inc. received another complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA for immunotherapy vusolimogene oderparepvec to treat advanced melanoma, sending shares plunging by more than 19% on the April 10 PDUFA date.
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