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BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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» Second CRL for Replimune’s RP-1 for melanoma
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Second CRL for Replimune’s RP-1 for melanoma
April 10, 2026
By
Jennifer Boggs
and
Karen Carey
No Comments
Replimune Group Inc. received another complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA for immunotherapy vusolimogene oderparepvec to treat advanced melanoma, sending shares plunging by more than 19% on the April 10 PDUFA date.
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