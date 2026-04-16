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Immuno-oncology

KDTV-001: a trivalent HPV vaccine with broad and durable antitumor immunity

April 15, 2026
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While most human papillomavirus (HPV) infections are cleared by the host immune system, persistent infection with high-risk HPV genotypes, particularly HPV16 and HPV18, can promote cervical cancer development. Researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology reported the development and preclinical characterization of KDTV-001, an HPV vaccine comprising a nonreplicating adenovirus type 5 vector encoding a codon-optimized fusion protein of the early antigens E6 and E7 derived from HPV genotypes 16, 18 and 52.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immune Infection Immuno-oncology Vaccine