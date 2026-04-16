BioWorld - Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Cancer

Ensem Therapeutics divulges new KRAS mutant inhibitors

April 15, 2026
Ensem Therapeutics Inc. has reported new tetracyclic GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents