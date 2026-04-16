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Endocrine/metabolic

Neurocrine Biosciences identifies new CRF2 receptor agonists

April 15, 2026
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has discovered new peptides acting as corticotropin-releasing factor CRF2 receptor agonists potentially useful for the treatment of obesity.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents