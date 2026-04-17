Med-tech financings Q1 2026

Med-tech financings steady at $8.8B in Q1, despite volume drop

Total med-tech financings reached $8.81 billion in the first quarter (Q1) 2026, a 6% decline from $9.33 billion in Q1 2025 but well above the post-downturn lows of recent years. The 2026 total exceeds $6.45 billion in Q1 2024 and $4.69 billion in Q1 2023, indicating continued recovery from the weaker funding environment that followed the 2021 peak. While still below the $16.59 billion recorded in Q1 2019 and the pandemic-era highs, the data suggest that financing activity has stabilized at a higher baseline, with 2026 maintaining momentum despite a slight year-over-year pullback.