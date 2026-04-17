BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Roche plots route to EMA approval for DMD gene therapy

April 17, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Roche Holding AG is making good on its promise to try and convince the EMA of the benefits of Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), announcing a further global phase III trial of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy.
BioWorld Regulatory Musculoskeletal Gene therapy Europe Japan EMA