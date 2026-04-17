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BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2026
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» Roche plots route to EMA approval for DMD gene therapy
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Roche plots route to EMA approval for DMD gene therapy
April 17, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Roche Holding AG is making good on its promise to try and convince the EMA of the benefits of Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), announcing a further global phase III trial of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy.
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