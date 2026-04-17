BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2026
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Daiichi to divest consumer health unit to Suntory for $1.5B

April 17, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Daiichi Sankyo. Co. Ltd. will begin a phased sale of its consumer health subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co. Ltd., to Suntory Holdings Ltd., as the Tokyo-based drugmaker sharpens its focus on oncology.
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