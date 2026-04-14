BioWorld - Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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Regeneron enters radiopharma space via Telix deal

April 14, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is entering the radiopharmaceutical space via a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies.
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