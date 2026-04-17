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Cancer

IVMT-Rx-4 shows efficacy against prostate cancer bone metastasis

April 16, 2026
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U.S. researchers have published data regarding IVMT-Rx-4, a melanoma differentiation-associated gene-9 (MDA-9) inhibitor with potential to treat bone-metastatic prostate cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer