BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2026
Breaking News: Sex differences shape gene activity across the human brainSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Cogent Biosciences identifies new JAK2 V617F inhibitors

April 16, 2026
Cogent Biosciences Inc. has discovered new tyrosine-protein kinase JAK2 V617F (JH2 domain) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer and myeloproliferative diseases.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents