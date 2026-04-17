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Cancer

Selective STAT3 degrader with efficacy in hematological cancer models

April 17, 2026
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Signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) is a central mediator of cytokine and growth factor signaling and is aberrantly activated in approximately 70% of human cancers. Persistent STAT3 signaling drives tumor proliferation, survival, metastasis, angiogenesis, immune evasion and inflammation. Researchers from the University of Michigan reported the discovery and preclinical characterization of SD-965, a selective STAT3 PROTAC degrader.
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