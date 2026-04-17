BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2026
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Cancer

Gilead Sciences patents new GTPase KRAS G12D inhibitors

April 17, 2026
Gilead Sciences Inc. has disclosed new GTPase KRAS G12D mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents