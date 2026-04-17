BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2026
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Inflammatory

Resother Pharma synthesizes new FPR2 agonists

April 17, 2026
Resother Pharma ApS has divulged new N-formyl peptide receptor 2 (FPR2; FPRL1; LXA4) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of chronic inflammation.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents