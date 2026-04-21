BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Aiming to Jimi the regulatory lock in psychedelics

April 20, 2026
By Randy Osborne
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The quest by psychedelic drugs for full legitimacy in the pharmaceutical world has seen marked progress as well as (fewer) setbacks of late, and developers are hopeful that an important corner has been turned.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Clinical Deals and M&A Neurology/psychiatric