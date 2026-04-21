BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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AACR 2026

Xuanzhu shares dip despite phase III ALK inhibitor data

April 20, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. reported positive data from a local phase III study of dirozalkib (Xuan Fei Ning), an ALK inhibitor approved in China to treat patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer.
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