BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Medtronic leads $100M financing round for Pulnovo

April 20, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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Pulnovo Medical Ltd. secured $100 million in a financing round led by Medtronic plc for its pulmonary artery denervation system to treat pulmonary hypertension.
BioWorld Financings Medical technology Cardiovascular Asia-Pacific China U.S.