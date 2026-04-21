BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Targeted therapies dominate March’s five NME approvals
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biopharma approvals March 2026
Targeted therapies dominate March’s five NME approvals
April 20, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
U.S. FDA drug approvals totaled 19 in March 2026, matching February and showing a solid level of regulatory activity, though slightly below the 22 approvals recorded in March 2025 and under the spike of 30 seen in March 2024.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA