BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Biopharma approvals March 2026

Targeted therapies dominate March’s five NME approvals

April 20, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
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U.S. FDA drug approvals totaled 19 in March 2026, matching February and showing a solid level of regulatory activity, though slightly below the 22 approvals recorded in March 2025 and under the spike of 30 seen in March 2024.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Regulatory U.S. FDA