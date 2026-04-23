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Boston Sci’s CEO ‘disappointed’ as company cuts 2026 guidance

April 22, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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Boston Scientific Corp.'s CEO Mike Mahoney said that the year is turning out to be “more challenging” than the company anticipated, prompting a cut to its organic sales growth guidance to 6.5% to 8%, from 10% to 11%. The company also lowered its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $3.34 to $3.41, from $3.43 to $3.49 previously. Analysts welcomed the lower guidance seeing it as somewhat of a relief and an opportunity to reset on the back of the company’s share price, which has fallen sharply over the last year.
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