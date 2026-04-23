Boston Sci’s CEO ‘disappointed’ as company cuts 2026 guidance

Boston Scientific Corp.'s CEO Mike Mahoney said that the year is turning out to be “more challenging” than the company anticipated, prompting a cut to its organic sales growth guidance to 6.5% to 8%, from 10% to 11%. The company also lowered its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $3.34 to $3.41, from $3.43 to $3.49 previously. Analysts welcomed the lower guidance seeing it as somewhat of a relief and an opportunity to reset on the back of the company’s share price, which has fallen sharply over the last year.