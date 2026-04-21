BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q1See today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Researchers synthesize PS derivatives for Alzheimer’s

April 20, 2026
No Comments
Chinese researchers have published data regarding phosphatidylserine (PS) derivatives acting as neuroprotective compounds for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapy.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric