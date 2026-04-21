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Musculoskeletal

Changchun Genescience Pharmaceuticals divulges new PTHR1 agonists

April 20, 2026
Changchun Genescience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has reported new parathyroid hormone receptor 1 (PTHR1) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of arthritis, fracture, hyperphosphatemia and more.
BioWorld Science Musculoskeletal Patents