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Neurology/psychiatric

Sichuan University discloses new diterpenoid alkaloid glycoside derivatives

April 20, 2026
Sichuan University has prepared and tested new diterpenoid alkaloid glycoside derivatives potentially useful for the treatment of pain.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents