BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Regulatory actions for April 21, 2026

April 21, 2026
Regulatory snapshots for biopharma and med tech in Asia-Pacific, including global submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Airs Medical, Daiichi Sankyo, Immutep, Leo, Mabwell, Merck, Reach Surgical.
BioWorld Asia Briefs Regulatory actions