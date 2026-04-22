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Cancer

Cogent Biosciences reports selective pan-KRAS inhibitor CGT-1263

April 22, 2026
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Researchers from Cogent Biosciences Inc. presented the preclinical profile of CGT-1263, a pan-KRAS-directed compound that binds both ON and OFF KRAS conformations without affecting HRAS or NRAS.
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