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BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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» AAV-based gene therapy encoding NeuroD1 inhibits glioma growth and extends survival
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Cancer
AAV-based gene therapy encoding NeuroD1 inhibits glioma growth and extends survival
April 22, 2026
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Previous work showed that neurogenic transcriptional factors, such as NeuroD1 and Neurogenin 2, and small-molecule cocktails can reprogram glioma cells into neuron-like cells while also suppressing their proliferative and invasive phenotypes.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Gene therapy