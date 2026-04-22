BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Inflammatory

Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech identifies new IL-17A inhibitors

April 22, 2026
Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech Co. Ltd. has described interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and spondyloarthritis.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents