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BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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» Xuanzhu shares dip despite phase III ALK inhibitor data
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AACR 2026
Xuanzhu shares dip despite phase III ALK inhibitor data
April 21, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. reported positive data from a local phase III study of dirozalkib (Xuan Fei Ning), an ALK inhibitor approved in China to treat patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer.
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