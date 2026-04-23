Synendos’ first-in-class SERI effective in models of anxiety
April 23, 2026
At the recently concluded meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, Synendos Therapeutics AG reported preclinical data from the pharmacological characterization of SYT-510, which is the first selective endocannabinoid reuptake inhibitor (SERI) to enter the clinic for the potential treatment of disorders affecting the CNS, such as anxiety or movement disorders. A new class of endocannabinoid system (ECS) modulators, SERIs potently and selectively inhibit endocannabinoid reuptake to help the ECS restore normal brain function under disease conditions.