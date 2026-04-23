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BioWorld - Thursday, April 23, 2026
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» INCA-036873 appears to be potent in CD70-expressing cancer
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Immuno-oncology
INCA-036873 appears to be potent in CD70-expressing cancer
April 23, 2026
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Incyte Corp. has developed and presented data for their CD70xCD3 bispecific antibody INCA-036873, which was designed to activate T cells and kill tumoral cells expressing CD70.
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