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Immuno-oncology

INCA-036873 appears to be potent in CD70-expressing cancer

April 23, 2026
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Incyte Corp. has developed and presented data for their CD70xCD3 bispecific antibody INCA-036873, which was designed to activate T cells and kill tumoral cells expressing CD70.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Association for Cancer Research Cancer Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology