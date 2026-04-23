BioWorld - Thursday, April 23, 2026
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Cancer

Hetero Labs divulges new tyrosine kinase inhibitors

April 23, 2026
Hetero Labs Ltd. has reported tyrosine kinase inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents