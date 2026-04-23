BioWorld - Thursday, April 23, 2026
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Cancer

Fosun Pharma discovers new PKMYT1 inhibitors

April 23, 2026
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development Co. Ltd. has patented Myt1 kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents