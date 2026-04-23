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BioWorld - Thursday, April 23, 2026
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» Chengdu Mfs Pharma synthesizes new compounds for pain
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Neurology/psychiatric
Chengdu Mfs Pharma synthesizes new compounds for pain
April 23, 2026
Chengdu Mfs Pharma Co. Ltd. has prepared and tested compounds for the potential treatment of pain, sleep disorder and status epilepticus epilepsy as well as for use as an anesthetic.
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Neurology/psychiatric
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