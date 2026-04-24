Forsight’s robot-assisted platform to transform cataract surgery

The first fully robot-assisted cataract surgery recently performed using Forsight Robotics Ltd.’s Jasper platform was not only a “transformative” event and a major “milestone” for the company, but also a “huge step forward for the industry,” Joseph Nathan, co-founder, president and chief medical officer, told BioWorld. With one in two people globally needing cataract surgery and unable to get access to care, robot-assisted platforms hold the potential to increase surgical throughput and broaden access to treatment.