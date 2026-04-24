BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2026
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FDA, CMS partner to deliver RAPIDly for innovative devices

April 23, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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The U.S. FDA and CMS are teaming up to give Medicare beneficiaries quicker access to breakthrough medical devices and provide manufacturers with certainty of reimbursement.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Medical technology Regulatory Medical devices U.S. CMS FDA Medicare Policy