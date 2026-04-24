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BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2026
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» FDA, CMS partner to deliver RAPIDly for innovative devices
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FDA, CMS partner to deliver RAPIDly for innovative devices
April 23, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
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The U.S. FDA and CMS are teaming up to give Medicare beneficiaries quicker access to breakthrough medical devices and provide manufacturers with certainty of reimbursement.
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