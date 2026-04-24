BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2026
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Appointments and advancements for April 23, 2026

April 23, 2026
New hires and promotions in the biopharma and med-tech industries, including: 908 Devices, Biomarin, Bridgebio, Curacell, Elkedonia, Humacyte, Jad, Novabridge, PMV, Tenax, Trethera.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements