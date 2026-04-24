In the clinic for April 23, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Alterity, Arcus, Ataibeckley, Cervomed, Curve, Cytodyn, Dayspring, Expres2ion, Genentech, Gilead, J&J, Kyverna, Neurona, Noxopharm, Puretech, Ractigen, Rapport, Regeneron, Revolution, Roche, SAB, Synthekine, Vyome, Xeltis.