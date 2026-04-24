BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2026
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Other news to note for April 23, 2026

April 23, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: Amneal, Arcus, Gilead, Eli Lilly, Kashiv, Odyssey, Rigel.
BioWorld Briefs Other news to note