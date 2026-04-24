Cancer

BGB-58067 exerts relevant antitumor activity in MTAP-deficient tumors

Homozygous deletion of methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP), present in ~15% of tumors, leads to accumulation of methylthioadenosine and partial inhibition of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5), creating a synthetic-lethal vulnerability that sensitizes tumors to PRMT5-targeted therapies. Researchers from Beone Medicines Ltd. presented preclinical efficacy data of BGB-58067, an MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in models of tumors with MTAP-deficiency.