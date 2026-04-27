BioWorld - Monday, April 27, 2026
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Lilly buying Ajax for up to $2.3B for next-gen JAK assets

April 27, 2026
By Karen Carey
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Eli Lilly and Co. is acquiring Ajax Therapeutics Inc. for up to $2.3 billion in cash, gaining access to next-generation JAK inhibitors for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms.
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