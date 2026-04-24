BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2026
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q1See today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Respiratory

Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical describes new AT2 receptor agonists

April 24, 2026
Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented angiotensin AT2 receptor (AGTR2) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents