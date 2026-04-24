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BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2026
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» Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical describes new AT2 receptor agonists
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Respiratory
Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical describes new AT2 receptor agonists
April 24, 2026
Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented angiotensin AT2 receptor (AGTR2) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
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