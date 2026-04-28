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BioWorld - Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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» Chinese biotechs gain leverage as partners in dealmaking
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Chinabio 2026
Chinese biotechs gain leverage as partners in dealmaking
April 28, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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China’s biotech ecosystem has crossed an inflection point, and Chinese biotechs are gaining leverage in dealmaking, executives from multinational companies said during the Chinabio Partnering Forum in Shanghai April 28.
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