BioWorld - Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Chinabio 2026

Chinese biotechs gain leverage as partners in dealmaking

April 28, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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China’s biotech ecosystem has crossed an inflection point, and Chinese biotechs are gaining leverage in dealmaking, executives from multinational companies said during the Chinabio Partnering Forum in Shanghai April 28.
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