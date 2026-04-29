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BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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» MFDS clears Curocell’s anbal-cel as first homegrown CAR T therapy
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MFDS clears Curocell’s anbal-cel as first homegrown CAR T therapy
April 29, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approved Curocell Inc.’s Limcato (anbalcabtagene-autoleucel; anbal-cel) April 29 as the first homegrown CAR T-cell therapy to treat patients with advanced diffuse large B-cell lymphomas.
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