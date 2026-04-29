BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Enterobiotix raises $25.7M for phase IIb of microbiome pill in IBS

April 29, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Microbiome specialist Enterobiotix Ltd. has raised £19 million (US$25.7 million) to fund phase IIb development of its lead program EBX-102-02 in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).
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