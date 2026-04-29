BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Financings for April 29, 2026

April 29, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: Aventera, Climb, Coultreon, Fathom, Iantrek, Lighthouse, Mbiomics, Modus, Quest.
BioWorld Briefs Financings