Immuno-oncology

Anti-LAG-3 IL-2 fusion protein enhances ICI and CAR T response in solid tumors

Although CAR T-cell therapy has been highly effective in hematological cancers, its activity in solid tumors is still constrained by inhibitory checkpoints such as PD-1, LAG-3 and TIM-3, together with the lack of locally available cytokines such as IL-2 needed to sustain T-cell function. Anwita Biosciences Inc. and collaborators aimed to overcome these challenges by developing a strategy integrating an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) with a T-cell stimulatory cytokine.