BioWorld - Monday, April 27, 2026
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Endocrine/metabolic

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals patents TSHR antagonists

April 27, 2026
Work at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has led to the identification of new thyroid-stimulating hormone (thyrotropin) receptor (TSHR) antagonists designed for use in the treatment of hyperthyroidism.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents