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Immuno-oncology

Codeable Therapeutics discloses new antibody-drug conjugates for cancer

April 27, 2026
Codeable Therapeutics Inc. has developed new antibody-drug conjugates comprising an antibody covalently linked to a cytotoxic drug for potential use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents