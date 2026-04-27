BioWorld - Monday, April 27, 2026
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Cancer

KRAS mutant inhibitors reported in Ensem Therapeutics patent

April 27, 2026
A recent Ensem Therapeutics Inc. patent details the discovery of tricyclic derivatives acting as GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors for use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents